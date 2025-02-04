In pics: Top 5 electric cars under ₹25 lakh in India with 300+ km range 5 Photos . Updated: 04 Feb 2025, 10:17 PM IST Livemint The electric vehicle market in India is evolving, with automakers offering EVs that deliver good range and affordability. These modern electric cars promise to travel over 300 km on a single charge while remaining accessible at under ₹25 lakh. Here’s a look at five such EVs. 1/5The Tata Nexon EV dominates India's electric car market. Available in three battery options—30 kWh, 40.5 kWh, and 45 kWh—it offers a range of up to 489 km on a full charge. Notably, the prices of this EV starts at ₹13.99 lakh. (Tata Motors) 2/5The MG Windsor EV marks JSW MG Motor India's third electric car in India. It became the first to offer a battery subscription plan, significantly lowering upfront costs. Powered by a 38 kWh battery, it delivers a range of up to 332 km on a single charge and the prices start at ₹10 lakhs (ex-showroom). (MG Motors) 3/5Hyundai's latest Creta Electric made its debut at Auto Expo 2025 in India. With two battery options—42 kWh and 51.4 kWh—it offers an impressive range of up to 473 km on a full charge and is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.38 lakh (ex-showroom). (Hyundai) 4/5Mahindra BE 6 is a sleek coupe-SUV design, which offers two battery options—59 kWh and 79 kWh. It boasts an impressive range of up to 683 km on a full charge and is priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹29.60 lakh (ex-showroom). (Mahindra Electric) 5/5The Tata Punch EV offers compact SUV convenience and is offered with 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery options. With prices starting at ₹12.84 lakh (ex-showroom), it delivers a range of up to 365 km on a full charge. (Tata Motors)