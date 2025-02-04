Hello User
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Top 5 electric cars under 25 lakh in India with 300+ km range

In pics: Top 5 electric cars under 25 lakh in India with 300+ km range

5 Photos . Updated: 04 Feb 2025, 10:17 PM IST Livemint

  • The electric vehicle market in India is evolving, with automakers offering EVs that deliver good range and affordability. These modern electric cars promise to travel over 300 km on a single charge while remaining accessible at under 25 lakh. Here’s a look at five such EVs.

1/5The Tata Nexon EV dominates India's electric car market. Available in three battery options—30 kWh, 40.5 kWh, and 45 kWh—it offers a range of up to 489 km on a full charge. Notably, the prices of this EV starts at 13.99 lakh.

2/5The MG Windsor EV marks JSW MG Motor India's third electric car in India. It became the first to offer a battery subscription plan, significantly lowering upfront costs. Powered by a 38 kWh battery, it delivers a range of up to 332 km on a single charge and the prices start at 10 lakhs (ex-showroom).

3/5Hyundai's latest Creta Electric made its debut at Auto Expo 2025 in India. With two battery options—42 kWh and 51.4 kWh—it offers an impressive range of up to 473 km on a full charge and is priced between 17.99 lakh and 24.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

4/5Mahindra BE 6 is a sleek coupe-SUV design, which offers two battery options—59 kWh and 79 kWh. It boasts an impressive range of up to 683 km on a full charge and is priced between 18.90 lakh and 29.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

5/5The Tata Punch EV offers compact SUV convenience and is offered with 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery options. With prices starting at 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom), it delivers a range of up to 365 km on a full charge.

