In pics: Top 5 Google Chrome extensions to enhance productivity 5 Photos . Updated: 04 Feb 2023, 10:52 PM IST Livemint Google Chrome has become a popular web browser among masses because of its numerous helpful features. Chrome offers an assortment of extensions such as AI tools, language translator and more to make our lives easier. Here are some of the extensions that will help you simplify your mundane tasks: 1/5Checker Plus allows users to check upcoming events, receive notifications and reminders without using the Google Calendar. 2/5LastPass allows users to save and offers secure access to the passwords including mobile and computer devices. 3/5Loom extension simplifies the recording screen with a single click. 4/5Toggl Track allows users to prevent spending much time on one task and provides real-time productivity tracking. 5/5HyperWrite provides word and phrase suggestions to end sentences, based on the context of the copy.