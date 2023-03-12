OPEN APP
In pics: Top 5 most sold SUVs in India under 26 lakh

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 05:33 PM IST Livemint
  • The SUV segment continues to grow in the country. List of top 10 cars sold in February 2023 was released recently with Maruti Suzuki continuing its strong hold. Among SUVs, Hyundai Creta was the highest-selling SUV. Here’s a look at top five SUVs sold in the month of February in India
Hyundai Creta | The company sold 10,421 units of the Creta last month. 
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | 9,183 units of the SUV were sold in February.
Kia Seltos | Kia sold 8,012 units of Seltos last month.
Mahindra Scorpio | The company sold 6,950 units in February, 2023.
Mahindra XUV700 | 4,505 units of the Mahindra XUV700 were sold in February 2023.
