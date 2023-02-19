In pics: Top affordable CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs 5 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 05:00 PM IST Livemint With the rise of petrol prices in India, CNG powertrains have become quite popular in the country in the past few years. This is primarily because CNG is more affordable than petrol. Moreover, people are also considering alternative fuels such as electric powertrains or CNG. Importantly, as of now, the EVs are not the first choice for most people because of range anxiety and lacking charging facilities. This is where the CNG-powered vehicles enter the picture. The CNG coverage is increasing rapidly and even if the car runs out of CNG, the car can still run on regular petrol. 1/5Maruti’s Swift captures a huge market segment in the CNG-powered hatchbacks. The starting price of this car begins at ₹7.8 lakh (ex-showroom). 2/5The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable CNG vehicle from the automaker. The prices of the Tiago start at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom). 3/5The Grand i10 Nios is popular in India for being packed with features. The price of Sportz is ₹7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Asta variant is priced at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). 4/5A compact CNG sedan that is also quite popular in India is Hyundai Aura. The S variant is priced at ₹6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom) while the SX costs ₹8.57 lakh (ex-showroom). 5/5Tata Tigor is offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The prices of this sedan start from ₹7.4 lakh (ex-showroom).