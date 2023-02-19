In Pics: Top affordable CNG cars in India

8 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 02:55 PM IST

With the rise of petrol prices in India, CNG vehicles have become quite popular in the past few years.

1/8Hyundai Aura CNG comes in two variants. The S is priced at ₹ 6.09 lakhs while the SX costs ₹ 8.57 lakh

2/8Hyundai Aura produces 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and torque falls to 95 Nm.

3/8Priced at ₹ 7.16 lakhs, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a 5-speed transmission and is offered in three variants, Magna, Sportz and Asta. On CNG, it has a power output of 68 bhp with torque of 95 Nm.

4/8Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that churns out 83 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, it has a power output of 68 bhp with torque of 95 Nm.

5/8With a starting price of ₹ 6.39 lakhs, Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.49 km/kg for the Tiago iCNG.

6/8Tata Tiago iCNG comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine that is capable of churning out 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

7/8Priced at ₹ 7.8 lakhs, the for the Maruti Suzuki Swift claims a fuel efficiency of 39.90 km/kg.