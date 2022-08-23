In pics: Top cars of luxury carmaker McLaren all set to enter India this year 7 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 04:49 PM IST Livemint British luxury carmaker McLaren’s announcement of ... moreBritish luxury carmaker McLaren’s announcement of its entry into the Indian market has come as good news for all car enthusiasts. McLaren is known for its world-class range of hybrid supercars and sports cars. Know more about its top cars that will be available in the Indian market from this year 1/7Headquartered in England, the luxury car maker has announced plans to open its first outlet in October this year in Mumbai, India. This would be McLaren’s 41st global outlet. The company is planning to launch more such outlets across the world 2/7Out of the prime range of its luxury cars, McLaren GT will be a game changer in the market. The super-light car will provide a luxurious and comfortable experience to its customers. This car is known to be one of the lightest and quickest accelerating car in its category (https://cars.mclaren.com/) 3/7With McLaren’s Artura, Indian customers can experience the best of the aerodynamic efficiency in a car that is made with Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture. Artura is one of the most popular hybrid supercars of the company (https://cars.mclaren.com/) 4/7720S is McLaren’s other boisterous model that can accelerate to 0-60m/s within the first three seconds of the ride. With its high power engine and luxurious feature, McLaren 720S is a perfect combination of engineering and craft. This car is also available in Coupe and Spider Variants (https://cars.mclaren.com/) 5/7McLaren 765 LT provides an engaging experience on road. The ultimate lightweight supercar is fitted with a four litre twin turbocharged V8 engine that will promise a powerful performance. (https://cars.mclaren.com/) 6/7Apart from its super cars and hybrid cars, McLaren provides a range of sports cars and other luxury cars in different series like Legacy and Ultimate (https://cars.mclaren.com/) 7/7McLaren has tied up with Infinity Car dealers for its first showroom in the country. Infinity has also tied up earlier with other automobile companies like BMW, Porsche, Ducati, etc (Infinity Cars)