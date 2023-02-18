In pics: Top features of Tata Safari 2023 8 Photos . Updated: 18 Feb 2023, 04:32 PM IST Neha Saini Tata Motors has opened the pre-bookings of Tata Safari 2023 model. Here’s a look at the SUV’s top features through images 1/8Tata Safari 2023 model comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enhance the road safety. 2/8ADAS by Tata Motors is an intuitive driving technology which is built to take on any surprises while driving, so that you can experience a safe journey with your loved ones. 3/8The 2023 model of Tata Safari SUV comes with the new majestic design. 4/8It gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 5/8The SUV comes with revamped support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 6/8The infotainment unit supports more than 200 voice commands in six languages. 7/8Tata Safari 2023 comes with the 170 PS Kryotec engine paired with 6 speed AT, ESP Terrain response modes and Multi Drive Modes. 8/8The SUV features a powered driver seat with memory and welcome function.