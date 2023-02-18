OPEN APP
In pics: Top features of Tata Safari 2023

8 Photos . Updated: 18 Feb 2023, 04:32 PM IST Neha Saini
  • Tata Motors has opened the pre-bookings of Tata Safari 2023 model. Here’s a look at the SUV’s top features through images
Tata Safari 2023 model comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enhance the road safety.
1/8Tata Safari 2023 model comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to enhance the road safety.
ADAS by Tata Motors is an intuitive driving technology which is built to take on any surprises while driving, so that you can experience a safe journey with your loved ones.
2/8ADAS by Tata Motors is an intuitive driving technology which is built to take on any surprises while driving, so that you can experience a safe journey with your loved ones.
The 2023 model of Tata Safari SUV comes with the new majestic design.
3/8The 2023 model of Tata Safari SUV comes with the new majestic design.
It gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
4/8It gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The SUV comes with revamped support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
5/8The SUV comes with revamped support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The infotainment unit supports more than 200 voice commands in six languages.
6/8The infotainment unit supports more than 200 voice commands in six languages.
Tata Safari 2023 comes with the 170 PS Kryotec engine paired with 6 speed AT, ESP Terrain response modes and Multi Drive Modes.
7/8Tata Safari 2023 comes with the 170 PS Kryotec engine paired with 6 speed AT, ESP Terrain response modes and Multi Drive Modes.
The SUV features a powered driver seat with memory and welcome function.
8/8The SUV features a powered driver seat with memory and welcome function.
