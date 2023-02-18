In pics: Top selling SUVs in 2023 6 Photos . Updated: 18 Feb 2023, 05:31 PM IST Livemint The demand for SUVs in India has risen. SUVs tend to be quite practical and offer more space than other body styles, mainly because of their size. In case you are planning to buy an SUV, here are some SUVs that one can consider buying in India for under ₹15 lakh. 1/6The Kia Seltos is a mid-size SUV that made Kia establish itself in the Indian market. The prices of the Seltos start at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) 2/6The Maruti Grand Vitara is co-manufactured with Toyota for the strong hybrid powertrain. The price of this car begins at ₹10.45 lakh whereas the strong hybrid variants start at ₹17.99 lakh. Both prices are (ex-showroom). 3/6Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. It is offered in mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains. The price of mild hybrids starts at ₹10.48 lakh and the strong hybrids begin at ₹19.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 4/6Mahindra has recently launched the more affordable RWD version of the Thar. So, now, the prices begin at ₹9.99 lakh (ex showroom). 5/6The Mahindra Scorpio N comes equipped with features and gets powerful engines with a 4x4 powertrain on offer as well. The price of the Scorpio N starts at ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). 6/6The Hyundai Creta is an SUV that rules the segment in India and needs no introduction. The prices of the Creta starts at ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom).