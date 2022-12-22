In pics: Top stock picks recommended by experts in times of volatility 6 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM IST Livemint Top brokerage houses have recommended to buy Naray... moreTop brokerage houses have recommended to buy Narayana Hrudayalaya, Apollo Hospital, Engineers India and Gabriel India, for the coming months. Read on to know the target prices: 1/6Renewed fears related to rising number of covid cases in China and around the world led to a panic selling in Indian markets on Dec 21 which pushed Sensex and Nifty 50 in the red. Sensex closed at 61,067.24 lower by 635.05 points or 1.03%. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 shed 186.20 points or 1.01% to end at 18,199.10 wiping out more than ₹4.44 lakh crore of investors' wealth in just 1 day. (PTI) 2/6On the basis of the current market trend, these are the top stocks to pick by market experts. (iStock) 3/6Narayana Hrudayalaya: Its shares can be purchased for a target price of ₹920 a piece, suggests Param Desai,Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher. The current market price(CMP) of the company shares stands at ₹755.05 at 2:00 pm on Wednesday. 4/6Apollo Hospital: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Vice President, Vaishali Parekh has recommended the technical stock, Apollo Hospitals, to buy for a target price of ₹5160. Its current market price stands at ₹4727.90 on BSE at 2:00 pm. 5/6Engineers India Ltd: Investors can buy the shares in the band of ₹81-82 for a target price of ₹89.76 in upcoming 2-3 quarters. It is one of HDFC Securities' fundamental stock picks . They can add more on dips to the ₹72-73 band. Its CMP stood at ₹79.70 at 2:18 pm. 6/6Gabriel India: HDFC securities, in its fundamental picks, has recommended to purchase its shares within the range of ₹188-192 for target price- ₹211 in next 2-3 quarters. Investors can pump in more money if the share price falls in the 164-168 band. CMP of the company shares stood at ₹185 at 2:20 pm on BSE