In pics: Top stock picks recommended by experts in times of volatility

6 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM IST

Top brokerage houses have recommended to buy Narayana Hrudayalaya, Apollo Hospital, Engineers India and Gabriel India, for the coming months. Read on to know the target prices:

1/6Renewed fears related to rising number of covid cases in China and around the world led to a panic selling in Indian markets on Dec 21 which pushed Sensex and Nifty 50 in the red. Sensex closed at 61,067.24 lower by 635.05 points or 1.03%. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 shed 186.20 points or 1.01% to end at 18,199.10 wiping out more than ₹ 4.44 lakh crore of investors' wealth in just 1 day.

2/6On the basis of the current market trend, these are the top stocks to pick by market experts.

3/6Narayana Hrudayalaya: Its shares can be purchased for a target price of ₹ 920 a piece, suggests Param Desai,Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher. The current market price(CMP) of the company shares stands at ₹ 755.05 at 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

4/6Apollo Hospital: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Vice President, Vaishali Parekh has recommended the technical stock, Apollo Hospitals, to buy for a target price of ₹ 5160. Its current market price stands at ₹ 4727.90 on BSE at 2:00 pm.

5/6Engineers India Ltd: Investors can buy the shares in the band of ₹ 81-82 for a target price of ₹ 89.76 in upcoming 2-3 quarters. It is one of HDFC Securities' fundamental stock picks . They can add more on dips to the ₹ 72-73 band. Its CMP stood at ₹ 79.70 at 2:18 pm.