Home / Photos / In pics: Toyota reveals Innova HyCross MPV's prices

In pics: Toyota reveals Innova HyCross MPV's prices

8 Photos . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST Livemint
  • Toyota Innova Hycross comes powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. There is a new TNGA 2.0-litre gasoline engine with a power output of 174 PS.
  • The MPV sits on 18-inch wheels with a revamped design.
Toyota Innova HyCross will come at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.30 lakh and the prices will go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28.97 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).  (Toyota)
The self-charging hybrid version will come in three variants, ZX(O), ZX and VX whereas the petrol variants will come in G and GX versions.  (Toyota)
Toyota Innova Hycross has an SUV-centric design featuring an aggressive bumper and large front grille. (Toyota)
There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system backed by a 9-speaker JBL audio setup.  (Toyota)
The MPV sports a black and chestnut themed interior.  (Toyota)
On the inside, available features include mood lighting, powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle also boasts a panoramic sunroof. (Toyota)
Toyota Innova Hycross comes powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. There is a new TNGA 2.0-litre gasoline engine with a power output of 174 PS. (Toyota)
