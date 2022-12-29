In pics: Toyota reveals Innova HyCross MPV's prices 8 Photos . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST Livemint Toyota Innova Hycross comes powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. There is a new TNGA 2.0-litre gasoline engine with a power output of 174 PS.The MPV sits on 18-inch wheels with a revamped design. 1/8Toyota Innova HyCross will come at a starting price of ₹18.30 lakh and the prices will go up to ₹28.97 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). 2/8The self-charging hybrid version will come in three variants, ZX(O), ZX and VX whereas the petrol variants will come in G and GX versions. 3/8Toyota Innova Hycross has an SUV-centric design featuring an aggressive bumper and large front grille. 4/8There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system backed by a 9-speaker JBL audio setup. 5/8The MPV sports a black and chestnut themed interior. 6/8On the inside, available features include mood lighting, powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle also boasts a panoramic sunroof. 7/8Toyota Innova Hycross comes powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. There is a new TNGA 2.0-litre gasoline engine with a power output of 174 PS.