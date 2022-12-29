Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Toyota reveals Innova HyCross MPV's prices

In pics: Toyota reveals Innova HyCross MPV's prices

8 Photos . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST Livemint

  • The MPV sits on 18-inch wheels with a revamped design.

1/8Toyota Innova HyCross will come at a starting price of 18.30 lakh and the prices will go up to 28.97 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). 
2/8The self-charging hybrid version will come in three variants, ZX(O), ZX and VX whereas the petrol variants will come in G and GX versions. 
3/8Toyota Innova Hycross has an SUV-centric design featuring an aggressive bumper and large front grille.
4/8There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system backed by a 9-speaker JBL audio setup. 
5/8The MPV sports a black and chestnut themed interior. 
6/8On the inside, available features include mood lighting, powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle also boasts a panoramic sunroof.
7/8Toyota Innova Hycross comes powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. There is a new TNGA 2.0-litre gasoline engine with a power output of 174 PS.