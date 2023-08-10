comScore
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. Have a look!

In pics: Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. Have a look!

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint
  • Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform.
Toyota has introduced the new Rumion MPV in India, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform.  (Toyota )
1/6Toyota has introduced the new Rumion MPV in India, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform.  (Toyota )
 Notable changes include a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp surrounds, a grille reminiscent of the Innova Crysta, and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels.  (Toyota)
2/6 Notable changes include a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp surrounds, a grille reminiscent of the Innova Crysta, and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels.  (Toyota)
Inside, the Rumion boasts a blacked-out dashboard featuring wood-like accents, and its upholstery, akin to the Ertiga, is finished in beige. (Toyota)
3/6Inside, the Rumion boasts a blacked-out dashboard featuring wood-like accents, and its upholstery, akin to the Ertiga, is finished in beige. (Toyota)
The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa. (Toyota)
4/6The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa. (Toyota)
The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa. (Toyota)
5/6The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa. (Toyota)
The Rumion also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit, delivering 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. Toyota claims the petrol variant achieves a fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG version returns 26.11kg/km. (Toyota)
6/6The Rumion also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit, delivering 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. Toyota claims the petrol variant achieves a fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG version returns 26.11kg/km. (Toyota)
