In pics: Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. Have a look! 6 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. 1/6Toyota has introduced the new Rumion MPV in India, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. (Toyota ) 2/6 Notable changes include a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp surrounds, a grille reminiscent of the Innova Crysta, and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels. (Toyota) 3/6Inside, the Rumion boasts a blacked-out dashboard featuring wood-like accents, and its upholstery, akin to the Ertiga, is finished in beige. (Toyota) 4/6The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa. (Toyota) 5/6The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa. (Toyota) 6/6The Rumion also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit, delivering 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. Toyota claims the petrol variant achieves a fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG version returns 26.11kg/km. (Toyota)