Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. Have a look!

In pics: Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. Have a look!

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Toyota Rumion revealed in India, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform.

1/6Toyota has introduced the new Rumion MPV in India, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga platform. 
2/6 Notable changes include a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp surrounds, a grille reminiscent of the Innova Crysta, and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels. 
3/6Inside, the Rumion boasts a blacked-out dashboard featuring wood-like accents, and its upholstery, akin to the Ertiga, is finished in beige.
4/6The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa.
5/6The equipment list and the 7-seat configuration have been retained from the Ertiga. Interestingly, Toyota Rumion maintains the same specifications when exported to markets like South Africa.
6/6The Rumion also offers a factory-fitted CNG kit, delivering 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. Toyota claims the petrol variant achieves a fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG version returns 26.11kg/km.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.