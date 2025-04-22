In Pics: Global tributes pour in as Vatican announces Pope Francis’s passing at 88 after stroke

8 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2025, 10:24 AM IST

The Vatican has released the official death certificate stating Pope Francis passed away due to a stroke and irreversible heart failure. The document confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff slipped into a coma before dying in the early hours of Monday morning.

1/8Candles and flowers are placed beside images of the late Pope Francis at the entrance of the Buenos Aires Cathedral. The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis died at 88, just one day after his long-anticipated appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday. (AFP)

2/8Clergy members hold a Mass in memory of Pope Francis at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of Peace in La Paz, Bolivia, on April 21, 2025. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed that the pontiff died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday (05:35 GMT). (REUTERS)

3/8A woman stands before an image of the late Pope Francis displayed inside St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis passed away from a stroke. His 12-year papacy was marked by deep devotion and controversy, as he led significant reforms that often challenged traditionalist views. (AFP)

4/8A vendor arranges newspapers featuring pictures of the late Pope Francis along a roadside in Mumbai on April 22, 2025, a day after his passing. (AFP)

5/8A woman lights a candle before a portrait of the late Pope Francis at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney on April 22, 2025. Earlier this year, Pope Francis was hospitalised for 38 days, the longest stay of his 12-year papacy, due to respiratory problems that progressed into double pneumonia. (AFP)

6/8A man holds a portrait of Pope Francis before a religious service at the Apostolic Nunciature in San Salvador, El Salvador, on April 21, 2025, following the pontiff’s death. (REUTERS)

7/8Following Pope Francis's death on April 21, 2025, people gathered for Mass at the Virgen de Caacupe chapel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (REUTERS)