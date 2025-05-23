Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Trump administration blocks Harvard University from enrolling international students

In Pics: Trump administration blocks Harvard University from enrolling international students

6 Photos . Updated: 23 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST Livemint

The Trump administration has informed Harvard University that it is no longer permitted to enrol international students, delivering a significant blow to the institution. 

US President Donald Trump's administration took an unprecedented step on Thursday by barring Harvard University from enrolling international students.  (AP)

1/6US President Donald Trump's administration took an unprecedented step on Thursday by barring Harvard University from enrolling international students.  (AP)

The US government revoked Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which escalated tensions with elite academic institutions.  (AFP)

2/6The US government revoked Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which escalated tensions with elite academic institutions.  (AFP)

The US Department of Homeland Security took this action because Harvard did not fully comply with requests to provide records concerning its international students. (AFP)

3/6The US Department of Homeland Security took this action because Harvard did not fully comply with requests to provide records concerning its international students. (AFP)

The latest development in the ongoing standoff means international students can no longer attend Harvard University. (AFP)

4/6The latest development in the ongoing standoff means international students can no longer attend Harvard University. (AFP)

According to the Department of Homeland Security, current foreign students must transfer to another institution or risk losing their legal status to remain in the US. (AFP)

5/6According to the Department of Homeland Security, current foreign students must transfer to another institution or risk losing their legal status to remain in the US. (AFP)

The restriction on enrolling international students will further intensify the financial strain on Harvard. (REUTERS)

6/6The restriction on enrolling international students will further intensify the financial strain on Harvard. (REUTERS)

