In Pics: Trump administration blocks Harvard University from enrolling international students

6 Photos . Updated: 23 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Share Via

The Trump administration has informed Harvard University that it is no longer permitted to enrol international students, delivering a significant blow to the institution.

1/6US President Donald Trump's administration took an unprecedented step on Thursday by barring Harvard University from enrolling international students. (AP)

2/6The US government revoked Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which escalated tensions with elite academic institutions. (AFP)

3/6The US Department of Homeland Security took this action because Harvard did not fully comply with requests to provide records concerning its international students. (AFP)

4/6The latest development in the ongoing standoff means international students can no longer attend Harvard University. (AFP)

5/6According to the Department of Homeland Security, current foreign students must transfer to another institution or risk losing their legal status to remain in the US. (AFP)