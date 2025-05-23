In Pics: Trump administration blocks Harvard University from enrolling international students 6 Photos . Updated: 23 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST Livemint The Trump administration has informed Harvard University that it is no longer permitted to enrol international students, delivering a significant blow to the institution. 1/6US President Donald Trump's administration took an unprecedented step on Thursday by barring Harvard University from enrolling international students. (AP) 2/6The US government revoked Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which escalated tensions with elite academic institutions. (AFP) 3/6The US Department of Homeland Security took this action because Harvard did not fully comply with requests to provide records concerning its international students. (AFP) 4/6The latest development in the ongoing standoff means international students can no longer attend Harvard University. (AFP) 5/6According to the Department of Homeland Security, current foreign students must transfer to another institution or risk losing their legal status to remain in the US. (AFP) 6/6The restriction on enrolling international students will further intensify the financial strain on Harvard. (REUTERS)