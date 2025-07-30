In Pics | Tsunami waves reach Japan, Hawaii and California after 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia

After a massive earthquake, registering 8.8 on the Richter scale, struck off the coast of Russia early on Wednesday, tsunami alerts were issued in Russia, China, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Peru and other eastern coastal nations. Here are some images of devastation.

1/10This video grab from a drone handout footage released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on July 30, 2025, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril islands. A massive earthquake registering 8.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Russia early on Wednesday. (AFP)

2/10People take shelter at a temporary tsunami evacuation site in Kushiro, Hokkaido, northern Japan, on July 30, 2025, after the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for the country's Pacific coast following a powerful earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The photo was taken by Kyodo news agency. Japan’s large northern island of Hokkaido and Tokyo were also affected by tsunami waves. (via REUTERS)

3/10Police officers ask people to evacuate an empty beach due to a tsunami warning in Fujisawa city, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. (AFP)

4/10This handout picture released by the Sakhalin Region Government on July 30, 2025, shows the tsunami-hit Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir island of Russia's northern Kuril islands. Tsunami warnings have been issued for parts of Russia, Japan and the US Pacific coasts after a massive earthquake struck on Wednesday off Russia’s remote and sparsely populated far eastern coast. (AFP)

5/10This image, taken from a video released by the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the aftermath of a tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of the Kuril Islands, Russia. (AP)

6/10A police officer drives at Santa Monica Pier while warning the public about its regular closure time amid a tsunami warning in Santa Monica, California. Russia appears to have been the worst hit by the major earthquake so far, with some reported damage near the quake’s epicentre in Kamchatka. (AFP)

7/10A woman lies down at an evacuation tower in Kushiro, Hokkaido, northern Japan, after the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for the country's Pacific coast following a powerful earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in this photo taken by Kyodo. This quake is the strongest since 2011, when a 9.1 megaquake struck northeastern Japan. (via REUTERS)

8/10Passengers look at a notice at a train station in Tokyo stating that a part of the Shinkansen bullet train service was temporarily suspended due to a tsunami warning. Over 1,900 temporary shelters were set up across Shanghai on Wednesday as relentless rain drenched the streets, and pedestrians battled gusts of wind. (REUTERS)

9/10This video grab from a handout footage released by Russia's Emergencies Ministry on July 30, 2025, shows emergency service specialists inspecting a damaged building following an earthquake on far eastern Sakhalin Island. (AFP)