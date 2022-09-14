In pics: Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:18 PM IST

Share Via

Tropical storm Muifa-China's twelfth typhoon of th... moreTropical storm Muifa-China's twelfth typhoon of the year-was supposed to make landfall on Wednesday evening or night, as per the nation's forecasters. Financial hub Shanghai issued an advisory warning ahead of typhoon Muifa's landfall.