In pics: Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:18 PM IST Livemint

Tropical storm Muifa-China's twelfth typhoon of th... more

People watch waves generated by Typhoon Muifa breaking along the coast in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 14, 2022.  (AFP)
Tropical storm Muifa is barreling toward Shanghai, threatening to bring strong winds and flooding to the intensely populated locale along China's eastern coast (AFP)
People walk with umbrellas on a bridge amid rains and winds brought by Typhoon Muifa, in Shanghai, China September 14, 2022.  (REUTERS)
Waves generated by Typhoon Muifa break along the coast in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 14, 2022. (AFP)
A man ties a boat to a pier as Typhoon Muifa approaches, at Yueqing bay in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 13, 2022. ( REUTERS)
People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.  (AP)
