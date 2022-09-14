In pics: Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China 6 Photos . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:18 PM IST Livemint Tropical storm Muifa-China's twelfth typhoon of th... moreTropical storm Muifa-China's twelfth typhoon of the year-was supposed to make landfall on Wednesday evening or night, as per the nation's forecasters. Financial hub Shanghai issued an advisory warning ahead of typhoon Muifa's landfall. 1/6People watch waves generated by Typhoon Muifa breaking along the coast in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 14, 2022. (AFP) 2/6Tropical storm Muifa is barreling toward Shanghai, threatening to bring strong winds and flooding to the intensely populated locale along China's eastern coast (AFP) 3/6People walk with umbrellas on a bridge amid rains and winds brought by Typhoon Muifa, in Shanghai, China September 14, 2022. (REUTERS) 4/6Waves generated by Typhoon Muifa break along the coast in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 14, 2022. (AFP) 5/6A man ties a boat to a pier as Typhoon Muifa approaches, at Yueqing bay in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 13, 2022. ( REUTERS) 6/6People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP)