In pics: UK records hottest summer and heatwave ripples across Europe 12 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 03:15 PM IST Livemint A fierce heatwave sweeping western Europe was on Tuesday set to smash Britain's all-time temperature record, as swathes of the continent wilted under a scorching sun which has fed ferocious wildfires and stretched emergency services. Blazes in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain have destroyed thousands of hectares of land. Forecasters in the UK have for days been predicting the current national record of 38.7 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), registered in 2019, would be broken Tuesday and 40C breached for the first time. 1/12A tactical firefighter set fires to burn a plot of land as firefighters attempt to prevent the wild fire from spreading due to wind change, as they fight a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France on July 17, 2022. < 2/12This picture taken on July 18, 2022, in Bordeaux shows a pharmacy sign displaying the temperature of 45 degrees C, as a heatwave hits France. - Fifteen departments, mostly on the western side of France, are placed under red vigilance as a heat wave hits the country and should reach its peak on July 18, 2022. < 3/12A boy and his mother cool down by a water hose in Cologne, western Germany, on July 18, 2022 as many parts of Europe experience a heatwave. Europe's increasingly frequent heatwaves are back under the spotlight over devastating wildfires and with sweltering temperatures forecast to hit record highs in Britain and France this week. < 4/12Britain, which can struggle to maintain key transport services in extreme heat or the snow, has been put on a state of national emergency alert as temperatures look set to surpass the previous record of 38.7C recorded in 2019. Tourists walk near the London Eye during a heatwave in London, Britain, July 18, 2022. < 5/12A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday. < 6/12People swim in a natural pool amid waves in Chania, on the island of Crete on July 18, 2022. Greece experiences regular temperatures for the season, despite of the heatwave in other parts of Europe. < 7/12The fire reaches a wheat field during the second heatwave of the year, in Tabara, Zamora, Spain, July 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the European Union is in talks with manufacturers to buy firefighting planes to battle the increased risk of severe wildfires like those raging in Southern Europe, the bloc's head of crisis management told Reuters. The EU's emergency resources currently involves coordinating and funding the deployment of 12 firefighting airplanes and a helicopter pooled by EU countries. But as emergency requests are expected to grow because of climate change, the EU plans to invest in crisis-response aircraft, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said. < 8/12A firefighting plane drops retardant on a forest fire in the Castellgali area of Catalonia, Spain on Sunday July 17, 2022. Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths < 9/12A man cool off at a mist machine at the Paris Plage event during a heatwave in Paris, France, July 18, 2022. < 10/12Ireland saw Monday temperatures of 33C in Dublin -- the highest since 1887 -- while Belgium is expecting temperatures of 40C and over. < 11/12An area nine kilometres (5.5 miles) long and eight kilometres wide was still ablaze near France's Dune de Pilat, Europe's highest sand dune, turning picturesque landscapes, popular campsites and pristine beaches into a scorching mess. The blaze was literally blowing things up with its ferocity, said Marc Vermeulen, head of the local fire service. Pine trunks of 40 years are bursting. A total of 8,000 people were evacuated from near the dune Monday as a precaution, while changing winds blew thick smoke into residential areas, officials said. < 12/12Back in Britain, the heatwave has permeated the race to replace outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson. Despite the record temperatures, some of the Conservative MP candidates have suggested they may not keep 2050 emissions reduction targets and green energy subsidies, as they bid to differentiate themselves from their rivals. Johnson himself has faced criticism for not taking it seriously enough after he failed to attend several emergency meetings on the crisis. He instead hosted a farewell party at his state-funded country retreat on Sunday. The extreme temperatures saw flights temporarily suspended Monday at Luton Airport near London and at Royal Air Force base Brize Norton due to defects on the runway. Trains were cancelled and schools closed in some areas. <