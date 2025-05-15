In Pics: US President Donald Trump receives an extravagant welcome during his Qatar visit

Qatar rolled out an extravagant red carpet event for Donald Trump during his Middle East tour, escorted by Qatari F-15s and Tesla Cybertrucks, signing significant deals between the two nations, followed by a state dinner.

1/7Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s perform an honourary escort for Air Force One, carrying US President Donald Trump, as it enters Doha, Qatar, on May 14, 2025. (AP)

2/7On May 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended a signing ceremony in Doha. The White House announced that Trump secured agreements with Qatar valued at over $243.5 billion. (REUTERS)

3/7Guards mounted on camels wait outside Lusail Palace as US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani get ready to attend a state dinner in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

4/7US President Donald Trump signs a soccer ball during an event at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar, alongside Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (REUTERS)

5/7Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani converses with US President Donald Trump ahead of a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha. (AP)

6/7Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump welcome guests before a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha on May 14, 2025. (AFP)