Explore
Active Stocks
Thu May 15 2025 13:10:44
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 724.05 3.58%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 156.95 1.06%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 431.95 0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 800.70 0.04%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 335.05 -1.12%
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: US President Donald Trump receives an extravagant welcome during his Qatar visit

In Pics: US President Donald Trump receives an extravagant welcome during his Qatar visit

7 Photos . Updated: 15 May 2025, 01:12 PM IST Livemint

Qatar rolled out an extravagant red carpet event for Donald Trump during his Middle East tour, escorted by Qatari F-15s and Tesla Cybertrucks, signing significant deals between the two nations, followed by a state dinner. 

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s perform an honourary escort for Air Force One, carrying US President Donald Trump, as it enters Doha, Qatar, on May 14, 2025. (AP)

1/7Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s perform an honourary escort for Air Force One, carrying US President Donald Trump, as it enters Doha, Qatar, on May 14, 2025. (AP)

On May 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended a signing ceremony in Doha. The White House announced that Trump secured agreements with Qatar valued at over $243.5 billion. (REUTERS)

2/7On May 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended a signing ceremony in Doha. The White House announced that Trump secured agreements with Qatar valued at over $243.5 billion. (REUTERS)

Guards mounted on camels wait outside Lusail Palace as US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani get ready to attend a state dinner in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

3/7Guards mounted on camels wait outside Lusail Palace as US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani get ready to attend a state dinner in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

US President Donald Trump signs a soccer ball during an event at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar, alongside Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (REUTERS)

4/7US President Donald Trump signs a soccer ball during an event at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar, alongside Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (REUTERS)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani converses with US President Donald Trump ahead of a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha. (AP)

5/7Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani converses with US President Donald Trump ahead of a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha. (AP)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump welcome guests before a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha on May 14, 2025. (AFP)

6/7Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump welcome guests before a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha on May 14, 2025. (AFP)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump depart after a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha. (AFP)

7/7Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump depart after a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha. (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue