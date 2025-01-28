In Pics | Varun Chakravarthy's fifer to Tilak Varma's wicket, here's 5 key moments from India vs England 3rd T20I 5 Photos . Updated: 28 Jan 2025, 10:21 PM IST Written By Saurav Mukherjee Batting first, England scored 171 off 9 wickets and India need 172 to win the match and also the series. India, who hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against England, won the toss and opted to bowl first. 1/5India's captain Suryakumar Yadav along with teammates Varun Chakravarthy and others wait for the third umpire's decision for the dismissal of England's captain Jos Buttler during the 3rd T20I match, at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. Buttler was later decared OUT. (ANI Photo) (BCCI X) 2/5England's Jamie Overton walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by India's Varun Chakravarthy, during the third T20I match against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on 28 January 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS) 3/5India's Varun Chakravarthy (L) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 28, 2025. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP) 4/5India's Tilak Varma is bowled out by England's Adil Rashid during the third T20I match being played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on January 28, 2025 REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS) 5/5India's Hardik Pandya in action during the third T20I match being played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on January 28, 2025. England has posted 171 runs and gave India a target to 172 to chase. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS)