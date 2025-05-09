In Pics: Vatican announces the first American-born cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV

8 Photos . Updated: 09 May 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Share Via

Vatican breaks its long-standing reluctance to appoint a US-born Pope by electing 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the church’s 267th pontiff on Thursday.

1/8Robert Francis Prevost became the first U.S.-born Pope on Thursday, succeeding Pope Francis following his death on April 21, 2025. (AFP)

2/8Father Ramiro Castillo of northern Peru holds a photo of the newly elected Pope Robert Francis Prevost during a mass. (AFP)

3/8The then bishop, Robert Francis Prevost, was a close associate of Pope Francis and became a Peruvian citizen in 2015 after spending over two decades as a missionary in the country. (AFP)

4/8Robert Francis Prevost marks his first appearance as Pope Leo XIV on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica following his election as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP)

5/8Prayers and folded hands were offered for Vatican's new Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, following his election as the Catholic Church’s 267th pontiff. (AFP)

6/8Pope Leo XIV stands alongside Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Cardinal Vinko Puljić on the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican following his appointment as the new Pope. (AP)

7/8The newly elected Pope made his first appearance before his followers from the main central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica following the conclave’s conclusion at the Vatican on May 8, 2025. (AFP)