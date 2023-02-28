In pics: Vintage Cars and Motorcycles take over Delhi's streets 10 Photos . Updated: 28 Feb 2023, 03:53 PM IST Livemint Recently, the national capital witnessed a vintage vehicles rally featuring around 50 curated vintage cars and 23 classic motorcycles. 1/10Vintage vehicles took part in a drive rally organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India in association with Delhi transport department at Major Dhayan Chand stadium, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ayush Chopra) 2/10Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena rides a vintage car during a Vintage car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ayush Chopra/ANI) 3/10As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles zipped through the roads of the national capital as part of the rally. (Ayush Chopra/ANI) 4/10The event started from the National Stadium and culminated at the Delhi Gymkhana Club. (PTI) 5/10The event witnessed cars and bikes ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s. The oldest car that took part in the rally was a 1928 model while the least old was of 1970s period. (PTI) 6/10Some of the rare marquees that took part in the event included models from Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, and Bugatti, among others. (PTI) 7/10The event saw participation from various corporate leaders and vintage car collectors from across the country. (PTI) 8/10The vintage vehicles' rally was held with an aim to showcase the automotive and industrial heritage to the public. (PTI) 9/10Some other marquees that took part in the event included Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs, among others. (PTI) 10/10The event also highlighted India's presidency of the G20 Summit and helped spread the message of the restoration of vintage vehicles. (PTI)