In Pics: Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport

8 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Just eight months after its previous eruption was declared to have finished, a volcano in southwest Iceland started erupting on Wednesday, according to the nation's meteorological authority.

1/8People look at the lava flowing on Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland which is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport. Authorities in Iceland say the volcano in the southwest of the country is erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended.

2/8Lava flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.

3/8Long shot view of the eruption site, Lava erupts and flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano

4/8A person wears protective gear as they stand close to the lava flowing from Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday

5/8People look and took pictures of the lava flowing on Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday

6/8People carry their bikes as they try to get a view of the eruptions on Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday

7/8People clicking photos at the site of lava eruption from a Volcano in Iceland