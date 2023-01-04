In pics: Volkswagen unveiled its electric sedan ID.7 at CES 2023

OPEN APP
6 Photos . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 06:56 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Volkswagen unveiled its ID.7 all electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.
  •  The sedan wears a digital camouflage and comes with sharp LED headlamps and taillights along with sculpted tailgate. The automaker claims that it will offer a roomy and upmarket cabin. 
Volkswagen unveiled its ID.7 all electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.  (Volkswagen)
1/6Volkswagen unveiled its ID.7 all electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.  (Volkswagen)
The sedan wears a digital camouflage and comes with sharp LED headlamps and taillights along with sculpted tailgate.  (Volkswagen)
2/6The sedan wears a digital camouflage and comes with sharp LED headlamps and taillights along with sculpted tailgate.  (Volkswagen)
It gets a new 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated touch sliders, AR powered head-up display and digitally controlled air vents.  (Volkswagen)
3/6It gets a new 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated touch sliders, AR powered head-up display and digitally controlled air vents.  (Volkswagen)
This EV is expected to offer a 700 km range on a single charge.   (Volkswagen)
4/6This EV is expected to offer a 700 km range on a single charge.   (Volkswagen)
The automaker claims that it will offer a roomy and upmarket cabin. (Volkswagen)
5/6The automaker claims that it will offer a roomy and upmarket cabin. (Volkswagen)
