In pics: Volkswagen unveiled its electric sedan ID.7 at CES 2023

6 Photos . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 06:56 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • Volkswagen unveiled its ID.7 all electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.
  •  The sedan wears a digital camouflage and comes with sharp LED headlamps and taillights along with sculpted tailgate. The automaker claims that it will offer a roomy and upmarket cabin. 

1/6Volkswagen unveiled its ID.7 all electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. 
2/6The sedan wears a digital camouflage and comes with sharp LED headlamps and taillights along with sculpted tailgate. 
3/6It gets a new 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated touch sliders, AR powered head-up display and digitally controlled air vents. 
4/6This EV is expected to offer a 700 km range on a single charge.  
5/6The automaker claims that it will offer a roomy and upmarket cabin.