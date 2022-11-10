Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Volvo EX90, a flagship SUV unveiled

In pics: Volvo EX90, a flagship SUV unveiled

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 06:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Volvo calls the EX90 as the safest car of the company that it ever produced. This SUV comes equipped with high-resolution LiDAR that can see 250 meters ahead of the vehicle. 
  • There are 16 additional sensors all over the EV. The LiDAR sensor comes mounted on the front of the roof and it also provides level three autonomous driving.

1/7Volvo has taken the covers off from its EX90, a flagship seven seater SUV.
2/7The Swedish automaker has packed the EX90 SUV with a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
3/7Volvo has used recycled bottles to make the fabric inside the SUV.
4/7The car gets a large 14.5-inch central display screen which comes with built-in Google and Apple services.
5/7he twin electric power all four wheels which help this SUV to generate 517 hp of maximum power and 910 Nm of peak torque.
6/7The rear has a ‘C’ design with the body and wheels sculpted to offer optimum aerodynamic performance.