In pics: Volvo EX90, a flagship SUV unveiled

Volvo EX90, a flagship SUV unveiled

Volvo calls the EX90 as the safest car of the company that it ever produced. This SUV comes equipped with high-resolution LiDAR that can see 250 meters ahead of the vehicle. There are 16 additional sensors all over the EV. The LiDAR sensor comes mounted on the front of the roof and it also provides level three autonomous driving. 1/7Volvo has taken the covers off from its EX90, a flagship seven seater SUV. 2/7The Swedish automaker has packed the EX90 SUV with a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. 3/7Volvo has used recycled bottles to make the fabric inside the SUV. 4/7The car gets a large 14.5-inch central display screen which comes with built-in Google and Apple services. 5/7he twin electric power all four wheels which help this SUV to generate 517 hp of maximum power and 910 Nm of peak torque. 6/7The rear has a 'C' design with the body and wheels sculpted to offer optimum aerodynamic performance.