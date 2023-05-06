OPEN APP
In Pics | Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a glance

5 Photos . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:02 PM IST Livemint
  • Billionaire investor Warren Buffet presided over Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on Saturday and thousands of people gathered in Omaha, Nebraska
  • Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger dedicated five hours to answering questions from shareholders
Attendees wait in line outside of the CHI Health Center ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on Saturday (Bloomberg)
Attendees wait in line outside of the CHI Health Center ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on Saturday (Bloomberg)
Attendees arrive at the auditorium of the CHI Health Center during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Warren Buffett, who's economic insights are craved for�Berkshire Hathaway's deep ties to the American economy, had a gloomy prediction for his own businesses: the good times may be over. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Attendees arrive at the auditorium of the CHI Health Center during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Warren Buffett, who's economic insights are craved for Berkshire Hathaway's deep ties to the American economy, had a gloomy prediction for his own businesses: the good times may be over. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Meghan Erickson of San Francisco, center, does yoga with fellow See's Candies employees before shareholders enter the exhibit hall for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting  (AP)
Meghan Erickson of San Francisco, center, does yoga with fellow See's Candies employees before shareholders enter the exhibit hall for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting  (AP)
Shareholders watch Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger from the overflow room during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting  (AP)
Shareholders watch Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger from the overflow room during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting  (AP)
NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) protesters demonstrate outside of the CHI Health Center ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, (Bloomberg)
NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) protesters demonstrate outside of the CHI Health Center ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, (Bloomberg)
