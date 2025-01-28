In Pics: What is DeepSeek? The Chinese AI startup shaking up the tech world

DeepSeek rapidly gained attention by surpassing ChatGPT in the App Store. The AI startup's low-cost models challenge US firms, prompting fears about market share loss and the effectiveness of US export restrictions on AI technology.

1/5Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has shaken the artificial intelligence industry with its V3 and R1 models. (REUTERS)

2/5The new DeepSeek models aim to compete with their Western counterparts, were built at a fraction of the cost, and are trained with help from an older Nvidia chip. (REUTERS)

3/5DeepSeek recently took over OpenAI's ChatGPT as the top free app in the US and several other countries on the Apple App Store. (REUTERS)

4/5On Monday, the US market crashed, especially the Big Tech stocks such as Nvidia, which reported a 17% fall, while the Nasdaq composite declined 5%. (AFP)