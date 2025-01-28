Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: What is DeepSeek? The Chinese AI startup shaking up the tech world

In Pics: What is DeepSeek? The Chinese AI startup shaking up the tech world

5 Photos . Updated: 28 Jan 2025, 01:54 PM IST Livemint

DeepSeek rapidly gained attention by surpassing ChatGPT in the App Store. The AI startup's low-cost models challenge US firms, prompting fears about market share loss and the effectiveness of US export restrictions on AI technology.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has shaken the artificial intelligence industry with its V3 and R1 models.  (REUTERS)

1/5Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has shaken the artificial intelligence industry with its V3 and R1 models.  (REUTERS)

The new DeepSeek models aim to compete with their Western counterparts, were built at a fraction of the cost, and are trained with help from an older Nvidia chip.  (REUTERS)

2/5The new DeepSeek models aim to compete with their Western counterparts, were built at a fraction of the cost, and are trained with help from an older Nvidia chip.  (REUTERS)

DeepSeek recently took over OpenAI's ChatGPT as the top free app in the US and several other countries on the Apple App Store.  (REUTERS)

3/5DeepSeek recently took over OpenAI's ChatGPT as the top free app in the US and several other countries on the Apple App Store.  (REUTERS)

On Monday, the US market crashed, especially the Big Tech stocks such as Nvidia, which reported a 17% fall, while the Nasdaq composite declined 5%. (AFP)

4/5On Monday, the US market crashed, especially the Big Tech stocks such as Nvidia, which reported a 17% fall, while the Nasdaq composite declined 5%. (AFP)

On the rise of DeepSeek, Trump stated the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for US industries that they need to be laser-focused on competing to win. (Getty Images via AFP)

5/5On the rise of DeepSeek, Trump stated the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for US industries that they need to be laser-focused on competing to win. (Getty Images via AFP)

