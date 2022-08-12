In Pics | What is Lumpy Skin Disease killing cattle in Gujarat? 5 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 07:34 PM IST Livemint As per the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization ... moreAs per the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Lumpy Skin Disease is a vector-borne pox disease that is characterised by the appearance of skin nodules 1/5Farmers feed a herbal mixture composed of Ginger, turmeric, Neem leaves, Papaya leaves and Black Peppers to a cow to protect from lumpy skin disease. (Himanshu Sharma) 2/5Reports claim that as of 8 August around 4000 cattle have died due to this viral infection in Western States of India. (HT_PRINT) 3/5Infected animals lose weight quickly and may develop fever and oral lesions. (HT_PRINT) 4/5Milk yield will be reduced as well. Excessive nasal and salivary secretion are other symptoms. (HT_PRINT) 5/5The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) disease was reported for the first time in India in 2019 from Odisha (AFP)