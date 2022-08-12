OPEN APP

In Pics | What is Lumpy Skin Disease killing cattle in Gujarat?

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 07:34 PM IST Livemint

As per the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization ... more

Farmers feed a herbal mixture composed of Ginger, turmeric, Neem leaves, Papaya leaves and Black Peppers to a cow to protect from lumpy skin disease. (Himanshu Sharma)
1/5Farmers feed a herbal mixture composed of Ginger, turmeric, Neem leaves, Papaya leaves and Black Peppers to a cow to protect from lumpy skin disease. (Himanshu Sharma)
Reports claim that as of 8 August around 4000 cattle have died due to this viral infection in Western States of India. (HT_PRINT)
2/5Reports claim that as of 8 August around 4000 cattle have died due to this viral infection in Western States of India. (HT_PRINT)
Infected animals lose weight quickly and may develop fever and oral lesions. (HT_PRINT)
3/5Infected animals lose weight quickly and may develop fever and oral lesions. (HT_PRINT)
Milk yield will be reduced as well. Excessive nasal and salivary secretion are other symptoms. (HT_PRINT)
4/5Milk yield will be reduced as well. Excessive nasal and salivary secretion are other symptoms. (HT_PRINT)
The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) disease was reported for the first time in India in 2019 from Odisha (AFP)
5/5The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) disease was reported for the first time in India in 2019 from Odisha (AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout