In pics | When Japan PM Shinzo Abe visited India 6 Photos . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 02:21 PM IST Livemint In his first stint as Prime Minister in 2006-07, Abe visited India and addressed Parliament. During his second term, Abe visited India thrice – in Jan 2014 on then PM Manmohan Singh's invitation, and then twice in December 2015 and September 2017 when his relationship with PM Modi was deepened. 1/6To witness the magnificent Ganga Aarti during Abe’s 3-day visit, in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe flew together to Varanasi. PM Modi along with Abe attended the spectacular sunset Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, (Photo: Reuters) 2/6Both leaders descended to the last step of the ghat and performed rituals during the ‘ganga arti’. They remained there for about 10 minutes. (Photo: Reuters) 3/6PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Abe witnessing the Ganga Arti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, (Photo: PIB) 4/6Japanese PM Shinzo Abe being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Varanasi. (Photo: PIB) 5/6Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmadabad during his visit to India in 2017. 6/6Both the leaders during a roadshow in Ahmedabad.