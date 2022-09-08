In Pics | Why iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive iPhone of 2022 ? 8 Photos . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:23 PM IST Livemint The next-generation Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is now official. The new iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU 1/8The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched on 7 September and is priced at 1,39,900 in India, making it the most expensive iPhone of 2022 < 2/8Apple has introduced 'Dynamic Islands' interface which enables new ways to interact with iPhone. The feature blends the line between software and hardware, adapting in real time to show crucial alerts. < 3/8The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has Ceramic Shield (front) Textured matte glass (back) and stainless steel design < 4/8The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has Sapphire crystal lens cover, with 48MP main camera (first ever on a iPhone) with ƒ/1.78 aperture, second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, seven‑element lens, 100% Focus Pixels < 5/8The iPhone 14 Pro Max is equipped with features like crash detection and emergency SOS feature via satellite. Crash detection feature enable iPhone to automatically detect a car crash and dial emergency services even if the driver is unconscious. < 6/8The new iPhone 14 Pro Max has iOS 16 operating system, which Apple claims as the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system. It is packed with powerful features like new lock screen, ability to edit iMessages etc. < 7/8The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is built with Apple’s Zero Waste Programme. It helps suppliers eliminate waste sent to landfill All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production < 8/8The iPhone 14 Pro Max display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 17.00 centimetres / 6.69 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less). <