In pics: World leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

16 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 09:26 AM IST

Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations

1/16Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

2/16Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro.

3/16Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia.

4/16French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

5/16US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

6/16Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

7/16New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

8/16South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

9/16Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

10/16Japan's Emperor Naruhito.

11/16Ursula von der Leyen and husband Heiko.

12/16Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina.

13/16UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

14/16German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender.

15/16Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.