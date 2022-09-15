In pics: World's highest railway bridge - Chenab Bridge 4 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST Livemint The Chenab bridge was inaugurated in August this y... moreThe Chenab bridge was inaugurated in August this year, will be the World's highest railway bridge once completed 1/4Indian Railways shared the arch of the under-construction Chenab bridge, with a sea of clouds just beneath it (https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia) 2/4The Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases (https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia) 3/4The Chenab bridge is 1,315 metre long and forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal (https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia) 4/4Built at a cost of ₹1,486 crore, once completed the bridge will be highest Railway Bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level and 35 meters higher than France's Eiffel tower (https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia)