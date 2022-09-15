Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: World's highest railway bridge - Chenab Bridge

4 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST Livemint

The Chenab bridge was inaugurated in August this year, will be the World's highest railway bridge once completed

1/4Indian Railways shared the arch of the under-construction Chenab bridge, with a sea of clouds just beneath it
2/4The Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases
3/4The Chenab bridge is 1,315 metre long and forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal
4/4Built at a cost of 1,486 crore, once completed the bridge will be highest Railway Bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level and 35 meters higher than France's Eiffel tower
