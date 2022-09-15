In pics: World's highest railway bridge - Chenab Bridge

4 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST

The Chenab bridge was inaugurated in August this year, will be the World's highest railway bridge once completed

1/4Indian Railways shared the arch of the under-construction Chenab bridge, with a sea of clouds just beneath it

2/4The Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases

3/4The Chenab bridge is 1,315 metre long and forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal