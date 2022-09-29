In pics: Yamuna continues to be above danger mark in Delhi

29 Sep 2022

The water level in Yamuna in Delhi has receded sli... moreThe water level in Yamuna in Delhi has receded slightly but it is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the affected people will have to wait for a few more days before they can return to their houses in low-lying areas