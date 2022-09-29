OPEN APP

In pics: Yamuna continues to be above danger mark in Delhi

7 Photos . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 04:10 PM IST Livemint

The water level in Yamuna in Delhi has receded sli... more

1/7Submerged shanties in a low-lying area near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.  (PTI)
2/7 A man carrying bottle gourd wades through a flooded area near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.  (PTI)
3/7Vegetable vendors at a flooded area near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi. (PTI)
4/7Flood affected people collect free food distributed by volunteers, in New Delhi. (PTI)
5/7Children use a makeshift raft at a flooded area near the Yamuna river which continued to flow above danger mark, in New Delhi. (PTI)
6/7 Flood-hit residents take shelter on a road as Yamuna river continued to flow above danger mark. (PTI)
7/7 A metro train run on its tracks above a field flooded by the Yamuna river, in New Delhi. (PTI)
