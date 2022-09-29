In pics: Yamuna continues to be above danger mark in Delhi

7 Photos . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 04:10 PM IST

The water level in Yamuna in Delhi has receded slightly but it is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the affected people will have to wait for a few more days before they can return to their houses in low-lying areas

1/7Submerged shanties in a low-lying area near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

2/7 A man carrying bottle gourd wades through a flooded area near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.

3/7Vegetable vendors at a flooded area near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.

4/7Flood affected people collect free food distributed by volunteers, in New Delhi.

5/7Children use a makeshift raft at a flooded area near the Yamuna river which continued to flow above danger mark, in New Delhi.

6/7 Flood-hit residents take shelter on a road as Yamuna river continued to flow above danger mark.