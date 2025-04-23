Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Yogi Adityanath extends warm welcome to JD Vance and family in Agra

In Pics: Yogi Adityanath extends warm welcome to JD Vance and family in Agra

9 Photos . Updated: 23 Apr 2025, 12:00 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, upon their arrival in Agra. However, cultural events planned along the route between the airport and the Taj Mahal have been called off in light of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir. 

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children, steps down the Air Force Two upon arriving at Agra airport on April 23, 2025. (AFP)

Security forces carry out a drill at the Taj Mahal in preparation for US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Agra. (PTI)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath awaits downstairs to greet US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance as they step off Air Force Two upon arrival in Agra. (PTI)

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes US Vice President JD Vance upon his arrival in Agra. (PTI)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath greets US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance upon their arrival in Agra. (PTI)

JD Vance greets an Indian Air Force officer with a handshake as his wife, Usha Vance, and their children look on at their arrival at Agra airport on April 23, 2025. (AFP)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family arrive in Agra, India. The cultural events scheduled to take place on the way between the airport and the Taj Mahal have been called off due to the devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir. (AP)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family arrive in Agra, India, on their way to the Taj Mahal.  (HT)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance poses for a family photo with the Taj Mahal in Agra. (X)

