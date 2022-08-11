In Picture: Indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) built by DRDO

6 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:45 AM IST

Share Via

For the first time, Made-in-India Advanced Towed A... moreFor the first time, Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer will be a part of 21-Gun salute during Independence Day celebrations on August 15