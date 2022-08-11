In Picture: Indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) built by DRDO 6 Photos . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 07:45 AM IST Livemint For the first time, Made-in-India Advanced Towed A... moreFor the first time, Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer will be a part of 21-Gun salute during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 1/6The 13th report of the parliamentary panel last week complimented the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for managing to bring down the import of missiles, radars, and other key military systems to an almost negligible level by focusing on their indigenous manufacturing. (ANI) 2/6The ATAGS is a 155-mm, 52-calibre artillery gun jointly developed by the DRDO in partnership with Bharat Forge of the Kalyani Group and the Tata Power SED. (ANI) 3/6ATAGS has greater than 95% of indigenous content. It set a world record for the longest unassisted projectile range of 48 kilometres. (ANI) 4/6The gun consists of a barrel, breech mechanism, muzzle brake and recoil mechanism to fire 155 mm calibre ammunition with a firing range of 48 km. (ANI) 5/6It has advanced features like high mobility, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, advanced communication system, automatic command and control system with night capability in direct fire mode. (ANI) 6/6Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer is the first in the world to have a range of 45 km. It's self-propelled & can be towed easily. This time it will be included in the 21-Gun salute & will surely be a game changer: Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO (ANI)