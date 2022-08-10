In Pictures: Best Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister this year

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Share Via

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 thi... moreRaksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 this year. It is dedicated to the love of siblings and not just limited to tying Rakhi on the wrist but it's a bond of love beyond that