In Pictures: Best Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister this year 7 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM IST Livemint Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 thi... moreRaksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 this year. It is dedicated to the love of siblings and not just limited to tying Rakhi on the wrist but it's a bond of love beyond that 1/7From constant fights to knowing that there's someone always for you to fall on and to support whenever any problems strike up. Siblings' bonds are the purest form of love. (firstcry) 2/7Live plants: If your sister is somebody who enjoys being around nature then, gifting her a live plant would be a fabulous idea. Live plants are affordable, meaningful, and spread good energy. (Istock) 3/7Watches are the most classy and sophisticated gift items to surprise anyone. As your sister is a special person in your life with which you share a great bond, you can certainly gift her a beautiful watch of her favorite brand and flabbergast her in a big way. (Istock) 4/7Another nice idea is getting your sister a bag, It is a fact, that girls never step out of their homes without carrying a bag with them. Gifting her a nice bag would add up to her collections. (Snapdeal) 5/7Smartwatches are a trend nowadays and everyone wants one. A trendy smartwatch would be the best gift for your lovely sister on Raksha Bandhan this year. Smartwatch has many new and updated features and is considered a necessity in today's time. (Amazon) 6/7Who doesn't loves a good earphone these days? Earphones are usually a fantastic and reasonable alternative, Every time your sister uses them, she will thank you. (Samung) 7/7Women are avid readers. Gifting a book to your sister who loves to read on Raksha Bandhan is a thoughtful surprise for her. Get a fabulous book by a popular author based on her favorite genre. (Roffrey)