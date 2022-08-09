OPEN APP

In Pictures: CWG medallists given thunderous welcome at Delhi airport

5 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 07:37 AM IST Livemint

As the Commonwealth Games came to an end, Indian A... more

1/5Winning a medal for the country is the feeling. I give credit to every Indian: Wrestler Pooja Gehlot on winning bronze medal at CWG (ANI)
2/5The 25 year old from Haryana Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag had settled for bronze in the women's 76 kg wrestling competition. (ANI)
3/5It is a great feeling and I am very happy as this is my first big medal after the Olympics. I would like to give credit to India who gave me all the support and love. I feel very proud: Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik on winning the gold medal. (ANI)
4/5A huge crowd welcomed Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar arriving at Delhi Airport from Birmingham, UK.Very happy that I've brought a medal for the country, will try to do better in the coming games: Sandeep Kumar on winning bronze medal in 10,000m race walk (ANI)
5/5Indian wrestler Divya Kakran, who won the bronze medal in women's 68kg freestyle wrestling at CommonwealthGames2022 was welcomed by family and supporters at Delhi airport as she arrived from Birmingham, UK (ANI)
