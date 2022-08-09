In Pictures: CWG medallists given thunderous welcome at Delhi airport

09 Aug 2022

As the Commonwealth Games came to an end, Indian Athletes landed in the motherland with medals clinching

1/5Winning a medal for the country is the feeling. I give credit to every Indian: Wrestler Pooja Gehlot on winning bronze medal at CWG

2/5The 25 year old from Haryana Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag had settled for bronze in the women's 76 kg wrestling competition.

3/5It is a great feeling and I am very happy as this is my first big medal after the Olympics. I would like to give credit to India who gave me all the support and love. I feel very proud: Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik on winning the gold medal.

4/5A huge crowd welcomed Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar arriving at Delhi Airport from Birmingham, UK.Very happy that I've brought a medal for the country, will try to do better in the coming games: Sandeep Kumar on winning bronze medal in 10,000m race walk