In pictures: Devotion fills the air as Kedarnath Temple reopens, marking the beginning of Char Dham Yatra 2025

7 Photos . Updated: 02 May 2025, 06:34 PM IST

On May 2, 2025, Kedarnath Temple reopened for devotees at 7 AM, graced by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife. Thousands gathered, chanting and dancing, as helicopters showered flower petals, marking the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya

1/7The Kedarnath Temple, one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, reopened its doors to devotees at 7:00 AM on May 2, 2025, marking the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The ceremony was graced by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife, Geeta Dhami, who offered prayers and distributed prasad to the assembled devotees. (PTI)

2/7On May 2, 2025, at 7 AM, the portals of the Kedarnath Temple opened for devotees after a six-month winter closure. Thousands gathered in sub-zero temperatures to witness the ceremonial event marking Akshay Tritiya, with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoing across the valley. (PTI)

3/7Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife, Geeta Dhami, performed the season’s first puja at Kedarnath this morning. Their visit also marked the official start of the Char Dham Yatra 2025, with the CM stating that over 17 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the journey. (PTI)

4/7Devotees danced in devotional fervour outside the shrine as priests inside prepared to reopen the doors. The crowd, undeterred by the chill of the Himalayas, erupted into bhajans and cheers the moment the temple opened, symbolising the revival of spiritual tourism in Uttarakhand. (X)

5/7Tight security arrangements were in place as over 5,000 pilgrims gathered near the temple by dawn. Drone surveillance, additional police deployment, and crowd control measures ensured that the opening ceremony remained smooth and safe for all attendees. (PTI)

6/7As the first rays of sunlight touched the snow-capped peaks, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami opened the doors of Kedarnath Temple, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season that will see lakhs journey to the four revered shrines nestled in the Himalayas. (PTI)