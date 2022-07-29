In pictures: India celebrates International Tiger Day 2022 9 Photos . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 07:51 PM IST Livemint International Tiger Day is observed annually on 29... moreInternational Tiger Day is observed annually on 29 July with an aim to promote a global environment for protecting the natural habitats of tigers 1/9This day aims to encourage all to take appropriate action to save the wild cats. As per World Wildlife Fund, approximately 95 percent of the population of tigers has declined in the last 150 years. (Twitter account of PM Modi) 2/9This year’s theme for International Tiger Day 2022 is 'India launches Project Tiger to revive the tiger population'. (Twitter account of PM Modi) 3/9International Tiger Day is observed by many international organizations, including the World Wide Fund for Nature, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the Smithsonian Institution. (Twitter account of PM Modi) 4/9Since tigers were on the verge of extinction, a number of countries signed an agreement at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia to prevent the situation from worsening. (BBC EARTH) 5/9To mark the Day, Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, attended the Global Tiger Day 2022 celebrations held today at Chandrapur Forest Academy, Maharashtra. (BBC EARTH) 6/9Tigers are found in only 13 countries of the world, while 70 percent of its tigers are in India only. (BBC EARTH) 7/9The Government of India in April 1973, launched ‘Project Tiger’, the largest species conservation initiative in the world. (Alex Walsh) 8/9India achieved a doubling of tiger population in 2018, 4 years ahead of the targeted year 2022. According to the 2018 tiger census, India has around 2,967 tigers and currently, there are 52 Tiger Reserves, covering over 75,000 sq. km, in the country. (Twitter) 9/9So far, Bali Tiger, Caspian Tiger, Javan Tiger, and Tiger Hybrids are the species that are extinct. (Shutter Arc )