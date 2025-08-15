In pictures| PM Narendra Modi delivers his 79th Independence Day address from Red Fort

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2025, 09:43 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today from the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday, 15 August 2025. (PMO)

2/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi today. (PMO)

3/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for the national anthem after hoisting the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. (PMO)

4/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accorded a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (PMO)

5/6From the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana to India-made semiconductor chips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pivotal developments on the way forward during his address to the nation on Independence Day. (PMO)