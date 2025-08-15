Explore
Business News/ Photos / In pictures| PM Narendra Modi delivers his 79th Independence Day address from Red Fort

In pictures| PM Narendra Modi delivers his 79th Independence Day address from Red Fort

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Aug 2025, 09:43 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today from the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday, 15 August 2025. (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday, 15 August 2025. (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi today.  (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi today.  (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for the national anthem after hoisting the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.  (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for the national anthem after hoisting the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.  (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accorded a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi.  (PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accorded a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi.  (PMO)

From the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana to India-made semiconductor chips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pivotal developments on the way forward during his address to the nation on Independence Day. (PMO)

From the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana to India-made semiconductor chips, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pivotal developments on the way forward during his address to the nation on Independence Day. (PMO)

Tri-service personnel march past during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Aug. 15, 2025. (PMO)

Tri-service personnel march past during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Aug. 15, 2025. (PMO)

