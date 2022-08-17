In Pictures: What is Dornier aircraft handed over to Sri Lanka by India 6 Photos . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 02:00 PM IST Livemint On Monday India pushed military diplomacy with Sri... moreOn Monday India pushed military diplomacy with Sri Lanka by handing over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe 1/6‘The security of India and Sri Lanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation. The gifting of Dornier 228 is India’s latest contribution to this cause,’ High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said at the handing over event held on Indian Independence Day. (Twitter) 2/6The Dornier 228 is a twin- turbodrop utility aircraft of the STOL (Short-Take off and Landing) variety. It was designed by DASA Dornier, Fairchild – Dornier (previously Dornier GmbH from 1918-1998). (ANI) 3/6It is a general aircraft with twin engines capable of carrying at least 19 passengers. With its STOL capability, it is capable of operating on short runways as well as in hot environments. (Twitter) 4/6In 1983, a production license was bought by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) who set up a manufacturing unit of these aircraft in Kanpur. About 124 aircrafts were built here. (Twitter) 5/6The Dornier 228 has been marketed as a general-service aircraft capable of operating in many roles such as military transport, cargo hauler, Maritime Surveillance, Border Patrol, Medical Evacuations, Search and Rescue, Paradrops and Environmental research. (Twitter) 6/6It is fitted with special equipment such as 360-degree surveillance radar, searchlights, operator stations, enlarged fuel tanks, satellite uplink etc. (Twitter)