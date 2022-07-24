In pictures | Wildfires rage across United States, Europe amid record-setting heat wave 10 Photos . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 01:02 PM IST Livemint Europe and United States have been ravaged by massive, fast-moving wildfires this year, driven by a warming climateAs evidence of global warming shows up setting forests ablaze, tens of millions of Americans bake in a scorching heat wave amid record-setting temperatures 1/10A California wildfire ripped through thousands of acres Saturday after being sparked a day earlier, as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb. The heat wave encompassing multiple regions has increased the risk of blazes, such as the major Oak Fire, which broke out Friday in California near Yosemite National Park, where giant sequoias have already been threatened by flames in recent days. (REUTERS) 2/10An aerial view during wild fires in La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, as a fierce heatwave in western Europe has left much of the continent wilting under a scorching sun, feeding ferocious wildfires and threatening to smash more temperature records. (AFP) 3/10Tactical firefighters and supporting firefighters attempt to prevent the wild fire from spreading due to wind change, as they fight a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France. France has been on high alert, as the peak of a punishing heatwave has gripped the country, while wildfires raging in parts of southwest Europe showed no sign of abating. In the southwestern Gironde region, firefighters over the weekend continued to fight to control forest blazes that have devoured nearly 11,000 hectares. (AFP) 4/10People assist a dog while they evacuate after a wild fire, in Leiria, Portugal. Portugal has lost just over 48,000 hectares to flames, the third highest amount in Europe that is only surpassed by Romania. Ecologists in Portugal are calling for the planting of more indigenous tree species that better resist fire such as chestnut, cork and oak trees. (REUTERS) 5/10Firefighters attempt to prevent the wild fire from spreading due to wind change, as they fight a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France. France was on high alert, as the peak of a punishing heatwave gripped the country, while wildfires raging in parts of southwest Europe showed no sign of abating. In the southwestern Gironde region, firefighters over the weekend continued to fight to control forest blazes that have devoured nearly 11,000 hectares. (AFP) 6/10France has been on high alert, as the peak of a punishing heatwave grips the country, while wildfires raging in parts of southwest Europe showing no sign of abating. This photograph taken on July 23, 2022 shows a burnt vehicle in the forest ravaged by a wildfire near Pyla sur Mer in Gironde, southwestern France. (AFP) 7/10Portugal has lost just over 48,000 hectares to flames, the third highest amount in Europe that is only surpassed by Romania. Ecologists in Portugal are calling for the planting of more indigenous tree species that better resist fire such as chestnut, cork and oak trees. (REUTERS) 8/10Smoke billows during a wild fire, in Leiria, Portugal. Portugal has lost just over 48,000 hectares to flames, the third highest amount in Europe that is only surpassed by Romania. (REUTERS) 9/10Firefighters struggle to extinguish a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece. Greece on Sunday battled three ferocious wildfires across the country which forced hundreds to evacuate, as higher temperatures raised concern over more blazes. The country is in the grip of a heatwave that began on Saturday and is expected to last 10 days. Temperatures were set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions. (AP) 10/10A burned car is seen in a yard as a wildfire burns at the village of Vatera, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Greece on Sunday battled three ferocious wildfires across the country which forced hundreds to evacuate, as higher temperatures raised concern over more blazes. The country is in the grip of a heatwave that began on Saturday and is expected to last 10 days. Temperatures were set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions. (REUTERS)