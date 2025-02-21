IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami spoil Towhid Hridoy's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 party in Dubai

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 11:29 PM IST

Mohammed Shami's 5/53 and Shubman Gill's 101 not out helped India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Towhid Hridoy scored his maiden ODI ton on the day.

1/7India's Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century against Bangladesh. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

2/7Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (L) celebrates his century with Taskin Ahmed against India.

3/7India's Shubman Gill and KL Rahul shake hands with Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz after winning the match.

4/7Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy reacts after an injury against India.

5/7India's Mohammed Shami leads the Indian team after taking a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Dubai.

6/7India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025. .