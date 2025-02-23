IND vs PAK through the lens: From Virat Kohli's 14k runs to Babar Azam's warm gesture | See pics of Champion's Trophy 8 Photos . Updated: 23 Feb 2025, 09:18 PM IST Sudeshna Ghoshal IND vs PAK Champion's Trophy 2025: Amid all the thrill, the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday witnessed several unique moments. From Chiranjeevi and Tilak Verma's appreciation of Rohit Sharma to Babar Azam's heartwarming gesture - we bring you some glimpses 1/8India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan star cricketer shared a warm moment ahead of the IND vs PAK Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The photo went viral on social media, with several fans calling this image the ‘picture of the day’ 2/8Daaku Maharaaj actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium during IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 3/8The IND vs PAK match also observed many unique moments. Virat Kohli became the third player in the world after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to complete 14000 ODI runs. 4/8Apart from B' town celebrities, ace cricketers such as Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY was also spotted on the stands during IND vs PAK match at the Dubai International Stadium 5/8India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill celebrate their partnership during their ICC Champions Trophy 2025- Group A match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai 6/8Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor attended the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7/8Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the IND vs PAK match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday 8/8Chiranjeevi and Tilak Varma beam with happiness at Rohit Sharma's prowess on the field during the IND vs PAK match at Dubai